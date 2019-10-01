Hong Kong police chief says shot teen conscious when taken to hospital

Hong Kong police commissioner Stephen Lo said on Tuesday the 18-year-old man who was shot by an officer during violent clashes in the Chinese-ruled city was conscious when he was taken to hospital.

Lo was speaking hours after Hong Kong police shot the teenager, the first time a protester has been hit by live ammunition during four months of demonstrations, as the Chinese-ruled city was rocked by widespread unrest on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic. (Reporting By Felix Tam and Jessie Pang, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree, Editing by Nick Macfie)

