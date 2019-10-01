International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

OAS says only Peru's top court can rule on legality of political dispute

Reuters
Updated: 01-10-2019 22:55 IST
OAS says only Peru's top court can rule on legality of political dispute

Image Credit: Wikipedia

A regional body for countries in the Americas said that only Peru's top court can determine the legality of a decision by the country's president to dissolve Congress this week, but called it a "constructive step" that he had scheduled new elections within constitutional timeframes. Dozens of former lawmakers in the country's Congress called President Martin Vizcarra's move to dissolve the body on Monday a "coup," pledging their allegiance to Vice President Mercedes Araoz and vowing to challenge it domestically and abroad.

The Organization of American States added in a statement that both parties in the dispute should call for calm after the political turmoil sparked protests to pressure rebel lawmakers to leave.

Also Read: Hong Kong legislator urges UN rights body to probe "police abuse"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Peru
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019