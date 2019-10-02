International Development News
Development News Edition
Japan's PM Abe condemns latest North Korean missile launches

Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 02-10-2019 05:45 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday strongly condemned North Korea's latest launch of ballistic missiles and said it was a violation of United Nations resolutions.

Abe told reporters Pyongyang had launched two ballistic missiles earlier in the day.

The launch came a day after North Korea announced it would hold working-level talks with the United States at the weekend.

COUNTRY : Japan
