Danish government to raise spending on welfare, combating tax fraud

Denmark's new left-leaning government on Wednesday proposed loosening fiscal policy by boosting spending on welfare and education and beefing up its tax agency. The administration of Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will channel an extra 5.4 billion Danish crowns ($789 million) into welfare next year, including hiring 1,000 new nurses, supporting poor families, and boosting education funding, it said.

Danish tax authorities, which have come into focus after some 12.7 billion crowns were lost in a dividend-stripping scandal, will get an extra 1.5 billion crowns next year to combat fraud. ($1 = 6.8452 Danish crowns)

Also Read: UPDATE 3-Former Italy PM Renzi leads breakaway from PD, still backs government

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)