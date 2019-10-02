Pompeo says U.S. wants to be partner of Italy but not at cost of security - Sky TV

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the U.S. wanted to be a partner of Italy but not at the cost of its own national security if there were risks associated with Rome's stance on Chinese 5G network technology.

"We want to be a partner of Italy but not to the detriment of American national security," he told Italy's SkyTg24 TV in answer to a question on Washington's concerns on security issues linked to 5G mobile infrastructure provided by China's Huawei, which has contracts with some Italian companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)