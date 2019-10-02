International Development News
Pompeo says U.S. wants to be partner of Italy but not at cost of security - Sky TV

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 02-10-2019 23:44 IST
US Secretary of the state Michael Pompeo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the U.S. wanted to be a partner of Italy but not at the cost of its own national security if there were risks associated with Rome's stance on Chinese 5G network technology.

"We want to be a partner of Italy but not to the detriment of American national security," he told Italy's SkyTg24 TV in answer to a question on Washington's concerns on security issues linked to 5G mobile infrastructure provided by China's Huawei, which has contracts with some Italian companies.

COUNTRY : United States
