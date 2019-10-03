UPDATE 1-Las Vegas massacre survivors, families reach $735 mln settlement with hotel

Survivors and family of 58 people who were slain in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history have reached a settlement of at least $735 million with MGM Resorts, a law firm representing the victims said on Thursday.

MGM Resorts owns the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas where Stephen Paddock, 64, fired over 1,100 rounds from his 32nd-floor suite into a crowd of 22,000 people at an outdoor country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017, slaying 58 and wounding 800 others before killing himself. Representatives for MGM Resorts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"While nothing will be able to bring back the lives lost or undo the horrors so many suffered on that day, this settlement will provide fair compensation for thousands of victims and their families," Robert Eglet, a lead counsel representing some 2,500 plaintiffs in the case, said in a statement. The total settlement amount might rise to $800 million, depending on how many claimants choose to participate, according to the law firm Eglet Adams.

