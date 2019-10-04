Kremlin hails special relationship with China amid missile system cooperation

The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow's move to help Beijing build a missile attack warning system showed the two countries had a special relationship.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was helping China build an early warning system to spot intercontinental ballistic missile launches, something only Russia and the United States possess at the moment.

During a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to say when the system would be operational.

