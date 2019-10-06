International Development News
Development News Edition
Notion Britain could ask an EU member to veto Brexit extension is 'tittle-tattle' - UK minister

Reuters London
Updated: 06-10-2019 13:40 IST
Britain's housing minister Robert Jenrick said speculation that the government could ask another EU member state to veto a request to extend Article 50 to ensure Brexit happened on Oct. 31 was "tittle-tattle".

"I have not heard any serious talk of that beyond the speculation that I have seen in the papers, so I think that, with all due respect, is just tittle-tattle," he said on Sky News' Sophie Ridge on Sunday program.

