UK deeply concerned about Turkish plans for Syria military action -PM's spokesman

Reuters London
Updated: 08-10-2019 17:19 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Britain is deeply concerned that Turkey plans to launch a military campaign in northern Syria, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Turkey said it had completed preparations for a military operation in northeast Syria after the United States began pulling back troops, opening the way for a Turkish attack on Kurdish-led forces long allied to Washington.

Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that Britain was "thrilled" with his policy shift on Syria, Johnson's spokesman said U.S. troop movements are a matter for the United States.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
