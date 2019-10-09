HC asks Centre, AAP govt to reply to plea for a new landfill in Delhi

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Centre, the AAP government and the municipal corporations here to respond to a PIL seeking creation of a new landfill site for dumping the solid waste and garbage generated in the national capital. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Environment Ministry, the Delhi government and the three municipal corporations seeking their stand on the plea which has also sought directions to stop dumping of waste at the existing landfills at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla.

The petition, which will be heard next on December 9, has been moved by NGO Anti Corruption Council of India claiming that the existing sites are filled much beyond their capacity and also pose a health risk to those living near them. The petition has alleged that chemicals from the landfill sites have reached the groundwater and contaminated it leading to various ailments and water borne diseases in people living nearby.

It has also contended that the landfill site at Ghazipur is just 8 metres short of the 73 metre tall Qutub Minar here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)