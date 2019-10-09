HC declines to entertain plea against Polavaram irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL seeking directions for action on complaints alleging large-scale illegalities, corruption and mismanagement in the execution of the Polavaram irrigation project in west Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar disposed of the petition and asked the Centre to consider it as a representation.

The petitioner, Pentapati Pullarao, had claimed in his plea that he and many other residents who lived near the project area had made complaints against the project to the authorities, but no action was taken till date. He had sought a CBI investigation into the alleged illegalities and mismanagement.

The petition had alleged that the Polavaram Project Authority, instead of assessing the cost independently, allowed the state government to increase it from Rs 16,010 crore to Rs 57,941 crore. It had further alleged that contracts worth Rs 3,500 crore were allotted to private contractors on nomination basis, without inviting a tender.

