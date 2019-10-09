International Development News
France's Le Maire urges global deal on tech tax after "very good" proposals

Reuters Paris
Updated: 09-10-2019 17:38 IST
France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said proposals unveiled on Wednesday by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for a global overhaul of digital taxation were "very good" and urged the body's members to reach a deal early next year.

"The key question now is to find a consensus and a compromise among all members of the OECD by the beginning of 2020," Le Maire told reporters at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Luxembourg.

The European Union has repeatedly said that it would try to move along with an EU-wide web tax if no deal is struck next year at the OECD, a global club of mostly rich countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : France
