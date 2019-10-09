International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

CORRECTED-Turkey's actions in Syria must be measured -NATO chief

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 09-10-2019 21:31 IST
CORRECTED-Turkey's actions in Syria must be measured -NATO chief

Image Credit: Twitter(@NATOpress)

Turkey's military operation in northeastern Syria must be restrained, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, adding that it was important not to destabilize the region any further.

Stoltenberg told reporters that Turkey had "legitimate security concerns" and had informed NATO about its attack against Kurdish fighters in Syria. "I count on Turkey to act with restraint and ensure that any action it may take in northern Syria is proportionate and measured," he said after meeting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. "It is important to avoid actions that may further destabilize the region, escalate tensions and cause more human suffering."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Turkey
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019