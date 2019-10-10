International Development News
Indonesian security minister attacked by man with knife -police

Reuters Jakarta
Updated: 10-10-2019 12:09 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesia's chief security minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to the town of Pandeglang in Banten province on the island of Java, images from police and television showed.

Indonesian national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo confirmed the incident and told media the perpetrator had been arrested and an officer had been hurt. No further details were immediately available.

The minister had been taken to hospital, media said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Indonesia
