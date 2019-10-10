Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu directs RTSA to intensify highway patrols

The President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu has directed the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Acting Chief Executive Officer, Gladwell Banda to ensure the agency in intensifying highway patrols. The aim of the South African country's Head of State is to save common people's lives.

The message of Edgar Lungu has been issued in a press release on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Click the tweet below at the end to see the official press release.

"I want to see intensified highway patrols because RTSA has equipment and vehicles to ensure motorists adhere to traffic rules. We cannot continue losing lives on the roads," the President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu said (mentioned in the press release).

The 62-year-old Zambian leader said that he is sad that lives were lost in Mpika shortly after the accident on the Kitwe-Chingola Road. He has also cautioned people to observe and abide by the traffic rules, including adhering to speed limits and fastening of seat belts by adults and children.

"It's extremely sad that children are among the casualties in these accidents," Lungu said.