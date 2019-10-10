AIBE:Bar Council of TN, Pondy notice to over 1,500 advocates

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has issued notices to more than 1,500 Tamil Nadu advocates, enrolled after July 1, 2010, for failing to clear the mandatory All India Bar Examination (AIBE). Issuing final notices to 1,547 lawyers, council secretary C Raja Kumar informed the advocates to produce proof of clearing the exam immediately to avoid suspension.

In 2010, the Bar Council of India made it mandatory for fresh law graduates graduating after July 1, 2010 to clear AIBE within two years of their provisional enrolment. If any candidate fails to the clear the exam within the prescribed time, their licence to practice law would be cancelled.

According to the council, the AIBE's objective is to examine an advocate's capability to practice the profession of law in India..

