Reuters London
Updated: 11-10-2019 16:39 IST
UPDATE 1-Four people being treated after reported stabbings at UK shopping centre

Paramedics were treating four patients after reports of stabbings at the Arndale Shopping centre in the Northern English city of Manchester on Friday.

"We are on the scene, we are treating four patients," a spokeswoman at the North West Ambulance Service said. The centre has been evacuated, the BBC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
