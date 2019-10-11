Manchester stabbing: Suspect held; 5 injured at Arndale shopping center

A suspected stabbing attack is being reported from a shopping center in Manchester on Friday and several people are reportedly targetted. A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault possibly related to the incident, Reuters reported quoting British police.

The report also said that 5 people have been stabbed at the Manchester shopping center called Arndale.

"Officers are in attendance and early enquiries suggest that several people have been stabbed," Greater Manchester Police said.

#BREAKING Several people 'stabbed' at shopping centre in English city of Manchester: police pic.twitter.com/sT9ucopXgM — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 11, 2019

Further details are awaited.