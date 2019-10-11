International Development News
Development News Edition
Manchester stabbing: Suspect held; 5 injured at Arndale shopping center

Devdiscourse News Desk Manchester
Updated: 11-10-2019 17:32 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@gmpolice)

A suspected stabbing attack is being reported from a shopping center in Manchester on Friday and several people are reportedly targetted. A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault possibly related to the incident, Reuters reported quoting British police.

The report also said that 5 people have been stabbed at the Manchester shopping center called Arndale.

"Officers are in attendance and early enquiries suggest that several people have been stabbed," Greater Manchester Police said.

Further details are awaited.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
