Man held after UK Manchester stabbings is arrested under terrorism law

British police said a man who stabbed three people after lunging at them with a large knife in a shopping mall in Manchester, northern England, on Friday had been arrested on suspicion of an act of terrorism.

"He was initially arrested for serious assault and taken to police custody," Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson told reporters. "He's now been arrested on suspicion, preparation and instigation of an act of terrorism."

