Syrian army to deploy along Turkish border in deal with Kurdish-led forces

Reuters
Updated: 14-10-2019 00:55 IST
The army deployment would support the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in countering "this aggression and liberating the others that the Turkish army and mercenaries had entered", it said, in reference to Turkey-backed Syrian rebels. Image Credit: ANI

The Syrian army will deploy along the entire length of the border with Turkey in an agreement with the Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria to help repel a Turkish offensive, the Kurdish-led administration said on Sunday.

The army deployment would support the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in countering "this aggression and liberating the others that the Turkish army and mercenaries had entered", it said, in reference to Turkey-backed Syrian rebels.

It would also allow for the liberation of other Syrian cities occupied by the Turkish army such as Afrin, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
