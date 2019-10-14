International Development News
Chidambaram produced before court in INX Media money laundering case

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 14-10-2019 15:38 IST
Former finance minister P Chidambaram was produced before a Delhi court Monday in connection with the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate. Chidambaram, who is in judicial custody till October 17 in the INX Media corruption case filed by the CBI, was produced before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

The ED had on Friday moved a plea seeking production warrant of the 74-year old senior Congress leader. The probe agency said in its plea that it requires custodial interrogation of Chidambaram in the money laundering case related to INX Media.

COUNTRY : India
