Still a lot of Brexit work to do, says UK PM Johnson's spokesman

Talks with the European Union to strike a divorce deal remain constructive but there is still a lot of work to do, British Prime Minister's Boris Johnson said on Monday.

The spokesman said Britain wanted to make progress as quickly as possible but that both sides were under great time pressure with a summit of EU leaders beginning on Thursday.

Also Read: Hungary will remain part of the European Union, PM Orban says

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)