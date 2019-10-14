International Development News
Russia arrests four opposition protesters in new police violence case

Reuters
Updated: 14-10-2019 17:57 IST
Russian police have arrested four people on suspicion of assaulting police officers at opposition protests this summer and are looking for two more suspects, the Investigative Committee said on Monday.

The opposition-led political protests over a local election in Moscow grew into the biggest sustained protest movement in the Russian capital in years, peaking at around 60,000 people before appearing to lose steam.

Several protesters have already been jailed on charges of assaulting police at the rallies. Some of the jail sentences have provoked a public outcry over alleged judicial injustice.

