Texas policeman charged with murder in shooting death of black woman -reports

A white police officer in Fort Worth, Texas was charged with murder after he shot dead a 28-year-old black woman inside her home, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. Atatiana Jefferson was killed on Saturday at 2:30 a.m. by a single shot from officer Aaron Dean when he fired through a window into her home as she cared for her 8-year-old nephew.

Dean was responding to a call from a concerned neighbor who said Jefferson's door was open. Dean resigned on Monday before Fort Worth Police Chief Edwin Kraus could fire him.

Also Read: Mumbai woman flings toddler to death from 6th floor flat

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)