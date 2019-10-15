International Development News
Development News Edition
Brexit talks continue, still work to do - UK PM Johnson's spokesman

Reuters London
Updated: 15-10-2019 21:13 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Talks aimed at reaching a Brexit deal with Brussels are continuing but there is still work to do, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Asked by reporters if a deal was close, the spokesman said talks were constructive but there was still work to do. If a deal was going to be reached, Britain wanted to do so as soon as possible, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
