Brexit talks continue, still work to do - UK PM Johnson's spokesman

Talks aimed at reaching a Brexit deal with Brussels are continuing but there is still work to do, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Asked by reporters if a deal was close, the spokesman said talks were constructive but there was still work to do. If a deal was going to be reached, Britain wanted to do so as soon as possible, he added.

