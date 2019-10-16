Halkbank indictment does not contribute positively to U.S.-Turkey ties- Turkish official

A U.S. federal court indictment charging Turkey's state-owned Halkbank with taking a part in a multi-billion dollar scheme to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran is yet another additional step that doesn't contribute positively to ties between Washington and Ankara, an official at Turkey's embassy said on Tuesday.

"This indictment constitutes an additional step that does not contribute positively to the current situation of U.S. Turkey relations," the official told Reuters.

