French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that he would soon go to Iraq to discuss a judicial framework to enable jihadists being held in Syria to face trial.

Le Drian also told BFM TV that nine French women had escaped from a Kurdish-controlled camp following Turkey's military incursion into northern Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)