DSLSA and DCW set up legal clinic at commission office

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) office now has a legal clinic for providing free legal aid to women who approach the women's panel. The DCW and Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) inaugurated a DSLSA clinic at the panel's office in ITO on Wednesday.

The panel said it receives several complaints on a daily basis and a significant percentage of them require free legal aid which they cannot afford otherwise. "The lawyers of DSLSA deputed to the Commission herein shall ensure that the process of getting free legal aid for women shall be made smoother and more accountable," the panel said.

Earlier, the complainants faced certain problems with the services due to lack of proper coordination between DCW and DSLSA, the panel said. The newly appointed DSLSA Member Secretary Kanwaljeet Arora suggested that a DSLSA Legal Clinic be set up in the commission itself to streamline the process and provide free legal aid to women who approach the commission, it added.

