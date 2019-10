A failure to agree to open EU membership negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania would be a "grave mistake," European Council President Donald Tusk believes, a senior EU official said on Thursday.

EU leaders are expected to discuss the issue at their summit later on Thursday.

Also Read: NC leaders seek J-K Governor's permission to meet Farooq, Omar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)