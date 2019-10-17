International Development News
EU's Juncker says Brexit deal agreed

Reuters
Updated: 17-10-2019 15:18 IST
Image Credit: kremlin.ru

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Britain and the European Union agreed on a new Brexit deal.

"Where there is a will, there is a deal - we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is a testament to our commitment to finding solutions. I recommend that (EU summit) endorses this deal," Juncker said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We have a great new deal that takes back control."

