Kuwait issues travel warning over Lebanon protests

Reuters Beirut
Updated: 18-10-2019 17:42 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Kuwait's Embassy in Lebanon on Friday asked citizens wishing to travel to Lebanon to wait because of the current protests and unrest.

"The embassy also calls on citizens currently in Lebanon to take utmost care and stay away from crowds and demonstrations," the Embassy said in its tweet.

Protesters across Lebanon blocked roads with burning tyres on Friday and thousands marched in Beirut, calling on the government to resign over an economic crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Lebanon
