Mexican security officials will brief on Sinaloa violence-president

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday security officials will brief the media about Thursday's violence in the northwestern city of Culiacan from the state of Sinaloa later in the day.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at his regular morning news conference a day after cartel gunmen surrounded security forces in Culiacan and made them free one of drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's sons, after his capture triggered gunbattles and a prison break that shocked civilians in the city.

"They have instructions to comprehensively inform, to not hide anything, to say the truth so that all Mexicans have information and know what happened yesterday in Culiacan, Sinaloa," Lopez Obrador told reporters.

