Police close road near UK parliament after suspicious package report

London police said on Friday they had cordoned off an area in the central London political district of Whitehall near the British parliament after reports of a suspicious package.

"Specialist officers are in attendance and the vicinity is cordoned off while officers access the package," London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

Separately, a person could be seen climbing up scaffolding near the base of the Big Ben tower at parliament, according to a Reuters reporter.

