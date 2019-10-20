EU's incoming economy chief calls for less restrictive budget policies

The European Union needs looser budgetary policies and an overhaul of its fiscal rulebook, the bloc's designated economics commissioner said in an article published on Sunday.

Writing in Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore, Paolo Gentiloni said that while the EU's deficit and debt rules must not be ignored, they needed to be "reviewed and updated". "It's time for countries which have fiscal space to use it, in an overall context of less restrictive budgetary policies," Gentiloni, due to replace Pierre Moscovici as economic and financial affairs commissioner on Nov. 1, said.

The former Italian prime minister warned that with the EU economy slowing, "the risks of a prolonged period of low growth must not be overlooked" and the task of stimulating the economy "cannot be left to monetary policy alone". Gentiloni will have an important role in scrutinizing Italy's draft 2020 budget which was submitted to the Commission last week.

The budget plan raises next year's structural deficit -- which excludes the effect of GDP growth fluctuations -- by 0.1% of gross domestic product, reversing a previous commitment by Rome to lower it by 0.6%. EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told Reuters on Friday that Brussels would ask Italy for "clarifications" over its budget intentions.

However, even though the budget seems to flout EU rules, many analysts expect the Commission to take a lenient approach and avoid a prolonged dispute with Rome like the one that broke out last year when Italy had a less EU-friendly government. Gentiloni, who comes from the pro-Europe Democratic Party which now governs with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, said it was crucial that the budget plan comes from a government that has a constructive approach towards the EU.

Among what he termed new instruments needed help growth and stability, Gentiloni cited an EU-wide unemployment insurance scheme, without going into details.

