US promised efforts to confront weapons trafficking to Mexico

The Mexican Security Ministry said on Monday that U.S. authorities had promised efforts to confront weapons trafficking to Mexico, days after heavily armed cartel gunmen caused chaos in the northwestern city of Culiacan.

"U.S. authorities promised their government's effort to confront the weapons trade that operates internationally and reiterated a willingness to work on joint action plans," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)