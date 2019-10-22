International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

US promised efforts to confront weapons trafficking to Mexico

Reuters Mexico City
Updated: 22-10-2019 03:19 IST
US promised efforts to confront weapons trafficking to Mexico

Image Credit: Flickr

The Mexican Security Ministry said on Monday that U.S. authorities had promised efforts to confront weapons trafficking to Mexico, days after heavily armed cartel gunmen caused chaos in the northwestern city of Culiacan.

"U.S. authorities promised their government's effort to confront the weapons trade that operates internationally and reiterated a willingness to work on joint action plans," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : US authorities Mexico government
COUNTRY : Mexico
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019