France to respect European obligations after EU warning - French minister

Reuters Paris
Updated: 22-10-2019 17:45 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

France will continue to respect its European obligations regarding debt reductions and public finances, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday after the European Commission warning.

Le Maire also said that in 2020, the French public deficit would, at 2.2%, be at its lowest level in around 20 years.

Earlier on Tuesday, the European Commission said next year's draft budgets for France and Italy could be in breach of European Union fiscal rules.

COUNTRY : France
