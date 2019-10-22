International Development News
Development News Edition
Mexico worried by U.S. plan to collect DNA samples from migrants

Reuters Mexico City
Updated: 22-10-2019 20:21 IST
Mexico is worried by a U.S. proposed rule to collect genetic samples from migrants, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, adding to concerns by immigration advocates about the storage of DNA samples for minors and asylum seekers.

The foreign ministry said it would pay close attention to the implementation of the policy to ensure the correct use of Mexican citizens' information stored by U.S. authorities, following the announcement of the policy.

COUNTRY : Mexico
