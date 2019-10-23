International Development News
UK parliament to resume Queen's Speech debate on Wednesday - government

Reuters London
Updated: 23-10-2019 00:39 IST
Britain's parliament will resume its debate on the government's legislative program on Wednesday, the leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said, after lawmakers rejected the timetable for a law to ratify its Brexit deal.

The government had hoped to pass the Brexit legislation through the lower house of parliament by the end of Thursday, but lawmakers rejected that by 322 votes to 308, with many saying it was not enough time to scrutinize the bill.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would pause the legislation while waiting for the European Union to decide on a request to delay Brexit. Instead, parliament will hold the final two days of debate on the Queen's Speech on Wednesday and Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
