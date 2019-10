A Lebanese public prosecutor has brought charges against former prime minister Najib Mikati and Bank Audi for making illegitimate gains by obtaining subsidized housing loans, the state news agency reported on Wednesday.

The charges brought by Ghada Aoun, a prosecutor for Mount Lebanon, were also against Mikati's son Maher and his brother Taha. They were referred to a judge for investigation.

Mikati's office could not immediately be reached for comment. A Bank Audi representative said the bank had no immediate comment.

