NGT directs Jaipur devpt authority to demolish constructions raised in Galta valley

The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday directed the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) to demolish constructions raised in the name of "revival of Galta valley" and asked it to remove entire debris within a period of one month. A bench comprising Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore and expert member Satyawan Singh Garbyal also directed the Forest Department of Rajasthan to restore the part of the reserve forests of village Galta and Jamdoli to its pristine condition by undertaking tree plantation and other measures.

"The entire reserve forest of Galta and Jamdoli villages will be revived and secured by raising fencing/boundary wall around the entire reserve forest. For this purpose a time bound action plan shall be prepared which may be part of the working plan of the Reserve Forest and got approved form MoEF in terms of the guidelines issued by them," the bench said. The tribunal also directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to initiate proceedings for violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980 in terms of guidelines issued by them from time to time.

The NGT held that it is clear from the notification issued on November 21, 1961 that under Section 20 of Jaipur Forest Act 1939 that 766.72 hectare of Galta village and 894.375 hectare of Jamdoli village are notified as a reserve forest, out of which 51 hectares of the reserved forest had been taken up for revival of Galta valley. "It has nowhere been explained as to why, in the name of revival of Galta valley, only 51 hectare of land was considered whereas the entire area is said to be requiring protection and conservation.

"In the name of revival of Galta valley, 51 hectare of reserve forest has been enclosed with Pucca boundary wall thereby creating an island within 1,661 hectare of forest land. By doing so barriers have been created which has restricted the free movement of wild animals which are said to be so rich in the area," the tribunal said. The judgement came on a plea filed by Jaipur resident Hemant Kumar Rajoria challenging the "revival of Galta valley" on the ground that it was adversely affecting wildlife in the area.

It contended that the development work was undertaken by JDA in the valley of Galta, which is part of village Galta and Jamdoli of Bandh Ki Gadi, Amagarh and a notified reserve forest, in the name of "Revival of Galta Valley Jaipur". It has been stated that JDA prepared a project for which the Executive Engineer (Garden-I) had on 16.03.2017 invited online bids in the name of revival of Galta Valley Jaipur.

The petition stated that the nature of work which have been sought to be undertaken, along with the construction, is a non-forestry activity and without prior approval of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, which is mandatory under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The applicant had also enclosed number of photographs showing heavy RCC and iron structure work undertaken, by uprooting and cutting of trees in the area.

It had been stated that the forest, which is a part of Aravali Hill Range, is also rich in wildlife.

