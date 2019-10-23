West Carrollton High School evacuated due to 'threat' - report

West Carrollton High School is being evacuated on Wednesday while police investigate a reported threat at the school, local news platform WHIO TV has reported. The report also added that police officials are conducting a full search of the building and all the staff and students are safe.

The nature of threat is not yet known.

"Students have been ushered to the stadium pending the all clear from law enforcement. There are no concerns associated with any of our other schools," the report quoted the school district.