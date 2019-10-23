International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

West Carrollton High School evacuated due to 'threat' - report

Devdiscourse News Desk West Carrollton
Updated: 23-10-2019 20:19 IST
West Carrollton High School evacuated due to 'threat' - report

West Carrollton High School is being evacuated on Wednesday while police investigate a reported threat at the school, local news platform WHIO TV has reported. The report also added that police officials are conducting a full search of the building and all the staff and students are safe.

The nature of threat is not yet known.

Also Read: South Korean minister quits as education row swirls

"Students have been ushered to the stadium pending the all clear from law enforcement. There are no concerns associated with any of our other schools," the report quoted the school district.

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019