Police find 9 people alive in back of truck in Kent, England - Sky News

Reuters London
Updated: 23-10-2019 23:01 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Police in Kent, southeast England, found nine people alive in the back of a truck on the M20 motorway on Wednesday, Sky News reported.

"Nine people are now being checked as a precaution by the South East Coast Ambulance Service before they are passed to Home Office immigration officers," Sky quoted a police spokesman as saying.

Earlier, police in the nearby county of Essex found the bodies of 39 people inside a truck at an industrial estate and arrested the driver on suspicion of murder.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
