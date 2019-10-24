International Development News
Ex-U.S. Marine accused of spying in Russia says guard threatened him with gun - Ifax

Reuters
Updated: 24-10-2019 13:07 IST
Image Credit: en.kremlin.ru

A former U.S. Marine held in Russia on suspicion of spying said on Thursday that a prison guard had forced him to his knees in custody and that he had been threatened with a gun, the Interfax news agency reported.

Paul Whelan, who holds the U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in December and accused of espionage. He denies the allegations and says he was set up in a politically motivated sting.

COUNTRY : Russian FederationUnited States
