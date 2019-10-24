Moscow says rising Norwegian military spending targets Russia

Russia is concerned by Norwegian military spending and the development of its military infrastructure and sees those moves as clearly targeted at Moscow, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans to raise these concerns on Friday at talks with his Norwegian counterpart in the Norwegian town of Kirkenes, the ministry said in a statement.

