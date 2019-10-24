Assam: CBI court sentences passport office employee to 4-year RI in corruption case

A CBI court here on Thursday sentenced an employee of the regional passport office to four years rigorous imprisonment while acquitting her spouse in a disproportionate assets case. CBI Special Judge Soneka Bora convicted the lower division clerk/junior passport assistant Anjali Das Thakuria in the case filed by the central agency's anti-corruption bureau in 2016.

He also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on Thakuria under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Thakuria was found guilty of amassing assets worth Rs 58,43,860, disproportionate to her known sources of income, during her posting at the regional passport office here from November 2006 to September 2014.

Her husband Munindra Das, who was acquitted, was accused of instigating and aiding Thakuria in acquiring the assets.

