Five Turkish military personnel wounded in Syria after Kurdish militia attack - ministry

  Ankara
  Updated: 24-10-2019 19:39 IST
  Created: 24-10-2019 19:23 IST
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters in the village of Yabisa, near the Turkish-Syrian border. Image Credit: ANI

Five Turkish military personnel were wounded around the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain in an attack carried out by the Kurdish YPG militia, the Turkish defense ministry said on Thursday after the militia accused Ankara of attacking the area.

The attack was conducted using drones, mortars and light weapons, the ministry said in a statement, adding that Turkish forces had retaliated the attacks in self-defense.

