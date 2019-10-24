Five Turkish military personnel wounded in Syria after Kurdish militia attack - ministry
Five Turkish military personnel were wounded around the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain in an attack carried out by the Kurdish YPG militia, the Turkish defense ministry said on Thursday after the militia accused Ankara of attacking the area.
The attack was conducted using drones, mortars and light weapons, the ministry said in a statement, adding that Turkish forces had retaliated the attacks in self-defense.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
