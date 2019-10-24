International Development News
NGT allows ayurvedic doctor to approach DPCC against closure of clinic

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 20:45 IST
National Green Tribunal Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday allowed an ayurvedic doctor to appear before the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to present his case after his clinic was closed for non-compliance of the Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel allowed the petitioner, Saleem, to appear before the DPCC on November 14 at 11.00 am to place his viewpoint so that the pollution monitoring body may pass a fresh order in the matter.

"Till then, the impugned order (of DPCC) may be treated as a notice to the appellant to which he may furnish a written response for consideration by the DPCC," the bench said. The petitioner had approached the NGT challenging the October 4 order passed by the DPCC for closure of the clinic of the appellant and recovery of environmental compensation for non-compliance of the Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

According to the appellant, he is simply having a consultation chamber for ayurvedic treatment, which was not covered by the rules. The petitioner contended that he did not receive any notice before the impugned order was passed.

Under the Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016, all health care facilities operating in the city, irrespective of the method of treatment and the quantity of the waste generated, have to seek authorisation from the DPCC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

