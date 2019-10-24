Court concludes recording of statement of CBI witnesses in Unnao rape case

A Delhi court Thursday concluded recording of statement of the prosecution witnesses in the case of alleged rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, during in-camera proceedings, completed the cross-examination of the CBI's investigating officer and put up the matter for recording of statement of the accused on November 1, said advocate Dharmendra Mishra, counsel for the rape survivor and her family.

The CBI has examined 13 witnesses in the case, said Mishra. During the proceedings, the accused moved an application for further examination of the rape survivor in the case to confront her with new evidence, which was dismissed by the court, said a lawyer privy to the matter.

The court has framed charges against the MLA and co-accused Shashi Singh in the case. Co-accused Shashi Singh had allegedly lured the girl to the MLA's residence on the pretext of getting her a job.

