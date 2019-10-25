Eying oilfields, U.S. aims to reinforce position in Syria-official
The United States is committed to reinforcing its military position in Syria "with additional military assets" to prevent oilfields from being taken over by remnants of the Islamic State militant group or by others, a U.S. defense official said on Thursday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not disclose what assets were under consideration. But the remarks were some of the clearest signs yet that the United States has not just ended plans for a full withdrawal from Syria, but that it may add some new capabilities to strengthen those American forces that remain in the country.
