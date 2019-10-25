International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong court raises concerns by banning disclosure of police details

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 15:21 IST
UPDATE 2-Hong Kong court raises concerns by banning disclosure of police details

Hong Kong's High Court on Friday banned people from disclosing personal information about the police and their families, widely targeted in protests that have gripped the Chinese-ruled city for months, prompting concern among legal experts.

Pro-democracy activists have attacked police with petrol bombs, rocks and lasers shone in their eyes, furious at social media footage of random beatings, especially one against protesters cowering on the floor of a subway train. One officer this month was slashed in the neck with a knife.

Police have responded to the violence with tear gas, water cannon, rubber bullets and occasional live rounds, wounding several. Protesters are angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in Hong Kong, which Britain returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms that are not enjoyed on the mainland.

China denies meddling. It has accused foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, of inciting the unrest. The police and justice secretary applied for a ban on disclosing names, addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers and other details, including children's school addresses.

The court agreed to an injunction, including a broad ban on "harassing" and "pestering", which media said would last until Nov. 8. Professor Simon Young, of the University of Hong Kong's law school, told Reuters that the move effectively amounted to a law targeting a select group - a serious move which should be dealt with through new legislation, not an injunction.

"It opens a whole new can of worms and questions about enforcement," he said. "It reflects the dysfunction of the legislative process that injunctions are being used in this way." Hong Kong-based lawyer and author Antony Dapiran said the injunction was a "very alarming development".

"Serious restriction on freedom of expression effectively criminalises a whole range of perfectly lawful acts which will now be punishable as contempt of court," Dapiran wrote on Twitter. DOXXING

Police said in August more than 1,600 officers and their family members had been victimised by doxxing - the publication of private information online. "They also suffered all sorts of harassment, including nuisance calls, verbal intimidation and even death threats," Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung said at the time. "Some people misused our officers’ personal data to apply for loans."

The rallying cry of the protest movement is "five demands, not one less", including universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into perceived police brutality, which leader Carrie Lam has refused to grant. Hong Kong is now in its fifth month of protests, which have plunged it into its biggest political crisis in decades and taken a heavy toll on the economy.

A rally dubbed "Medical Workers Resisting Tyranny" is planned at Chater Garden in the heart of the financial centre on Saturday, with another protest, "Fight Against Police Brutality, Stand with Muslims, Citizens and Journalists", due on Sunday across the harbour in Kowloon district. A police water cannon truck shot bursts of blue-dyed water at a small clutch of people on the footpath outside a mosque during protests in Kowloon on Sunday, hitting its gate and steps, drawing criticism from some in the Muslim community.

Police said the incident was "most unfortunate" and unintended, while senior officers met Muslim leaders to offer apologies. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence accused China on Thursday of curtailing "rights and liberties" in Hong Kong and blasted U.S. company Nike and the National Basketball Association for falling in line with Beijing in a disagreement over free speech.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying denounced Pence's comments and said the United States should reflect on its own domestic issues, like gun violence. (Writing by Nick Macfie and Anne Marie Roantree; Additional reporting by John Geddie and Greg Torode; Editing by Janet Lawrence and Giles Elgood)

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Apple removes police-tracking app used in Hong Kong protests from its app store

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

Latest News

BMW CEO says trade war could cost U.S. jobs

BMW has told United States trade representatives, including Robert Lighthizer, that intensifying a global trade war could threaten jobs in South Carolina, Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said on Friday. An imposition of trade barriers would ha...

Berlin: German and Russian foreign ministers discussed Syria

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the situation in northeastern Syria on Thursday, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Friday.The spokesman did not give any further details abo...

MG Motor delivers 700 units of Hector on Dhanteras

MG Motor India on Friday said it has delivered 700 units of its SUV Hector across the country on Dhanteras. The company said it delivered around 200 cars from a single point in Delhi-NCR, marking one of the largest vehicle delivery events o...

Naidu thanks Azerbaijan for releasing postal stamp on Mahatma Gandhi

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for releasing a postal stamp to celebrate the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. Naidu, who is leading an Indian delegation to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019